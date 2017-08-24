Long, long ago ...

No cell phones, electricity or computers was just part of the fun for Old Bradford Rendezvous weekend.

Understanding life in the 1700s became a reality at the museum and on its grounds as participants joined in the fun of “going back in time.”

Fur trading, tomahawk throwing, rope making and cooking around the campfire was a great way to learn about how life was back then.

“Good times, joking and relaxing,” said Linda Holmes when asked why she participated in the Rendezvous that is held annually at the museum located just to the east of Nashua.

— For more on the Rendezvous, see the Aug. 24 Reporter