Home / News / Long, long ago ...
Rendezvous participants enjoy a few laughs as they take a break during the three-day event that was held on the grounds of the Old Bradford Pioneer Museum this past weekend.

Long, long ago ...

Thu, 08/24/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Rendezvous participants say they enjoy the camaraderie at events
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

 

No cell phones, electricity or computers was just part of the fun for Old Bradford Rendezvous weekend. 
Understanding life in the 1700s became a reality at the museum and on its grounds as participants joined in the fun of “going back in time.”
Fur trading, tomahawk throwing, rope making and cooking around the campfire was a great way to learn about how life was back then.
“Good times, joking and relaxing,” said Linda Holmes when asked why she participated in the Rendezvous that is held annually at the museum located just to the east of Nashua.
— For more on the Rendezvous, see the Aug. 24 Reporter

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here