The long wait is worth it for all-state singer

Lance Reicks had been through this all-state auditioning thing before, but this was different.

A year ago, the New Hampton High School student put together an audition tape, sent it into the judges and found out that he had been named to the All-State Chorus.

“Honestly, this year was totally different,” the senior said, “and let’s just say it was a lot more nerve-wracking this year than it was last year. I mean it wasn’t even close.”

But all that angst and anxiety experienced on a Saturday at Hampton-Dumont High School was so worth it to Reicks when he found out that evening that, yes, he was once again a member of the All-State Chorus.

This year’s selection comes with a bonus; unlike a year ago, when not only did COVID-19 radically change the audition process but led to the cancelation of the

All-State Music Festival, Reicks is heading to Ames later this month to participate in a concert that will feature the best high school vocalists and instrumentalists in the state of Iowa.

“I’m not going to lie,” Reicks said, “but when I finally found out I made it, I cried. … This is my passion, this is what I love to do, and to get to do it with people who have the same feelings about music I do, I mean, it’s like the best high I’ve ever felt.”

But that trip to Ames took some doing — not to mention a lot of patience.

