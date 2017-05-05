Home / News / Longtime ag teacher retiring

Longtime ag teacher retiring

Fri, 05/05/2017
Zelle will miss students, co-workers, but ready to farm in the daylight
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Nashua-Plainfield students have plenty of memories when it comes to vocational agriculture instructor Ron Zelle.But it’s probably a sure bet that when they see a tie, they think of Zelle.The soon-to-be-retiring instructor wears a different tie to school every day, and the collection is hanging in his office.Zelle has been a teacher at Nashua-Plainfield for 34 years and is more than just an ag teacher.He can be found helping wherever someone needs help around the school. He has done many different things in his career including FFA (Future Farmers of America), Chickasaw County Fairs, Iowa State Fairs, teaching summer courses and conferences for ag Teachers just to name a few.When Zelle began teaching at what was then Nashua High School, it was decided the school wanted a successful ag program for the students and a couple of years later the Plainfield High School decided to join in their success.For the complete story see the 5/4/2017 Nashua Reporter.

