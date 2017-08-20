Longtime Nashua postal carriers earn Million Mile Award

Two Nashua postal carriers receive quite an honor from the United States Postal Service last week for their service.

Rural carriers Deb Holzer and Randy Sinnwell received the Million Mile Award on Friday morning from Postmaster Craig Goetsch.

Holzer has been a carrier for 33 years while traveling over 100 miles a day six days a week. She said she has enjoyed her years at the Nashua Post Office and said “customers” are the best part of her job.

Friday morning Holzer had 479 boxes which she would take all over the Nashua area.

Sinnwell has been a carrier for 36 1/2 years and travels 96 miles a day in the Nashua area.

