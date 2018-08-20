Home / News / Love of art leads to new business

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 9:26am Bob Fenske
New Hampton native’s tattoo and piercing parlor opens Monday
Mira Schmitt-Cash

After apprenticing with Shane Warnke, owner at Captain’s Quarters in Charles City, and working for him for two years, New Hampton native Carisa Kloster had noticed many of her clients were from her hometown.
So she decided to set up shop here.
She has been open by appointment for the time being, and on Monday [Aug. 20], she will open up New Hampton Ink to the public at 10 W. Spring St.
Kloster has enjoyed art since middle school, through high school — New Hampton Class of 2016 — and into college...
