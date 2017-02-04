In love with dance

Maybe, just maybe, the tears Morgan Smith and Isabel Hoey desperately yet futilely tried to fight back Wednesday morning are all one needs to know about the lone two seniors on the New Hampton Dance Team.“It’s hard to think that this is it,” Smith said when asked about the end of her high school dancing career. “I ... um ... it’s just hard.”Her friend, classmate and teammate swallowed hard when it was her turn to take on the question, and like Smith, Hoey fought back tears.For the complete story see the 3/31/2017 New Hampton Tribune.