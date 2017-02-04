Home / News / In love with dance

In love with dance

Sun, 04/02/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Dance Team seniors will miss camaraderie with their fellow dancers
By: 
Bob Fenske

Maybe, just maybe, the tears Morgan Smith and Isabel Hoey desperately yet futilely tried to fight back Wednesday morning are all one needs to know about the lone two seniors on the New Hampton Dance Team.“It’s hard to think that this is it,” Smith said when asked about the end of her high school dancing career. “I ... um ... it’s just hard.”Her friend, classmate and teammate swallowed hard when it was her turn to take on the question, and like Smith, Hoey fought back tears.For the complete story see the 3/31/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here