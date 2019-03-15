Home / News / Love for music leads to new business for Nashua woman

Love for music leads to new business for Nashua woman

Fri, 03/15/2019 - 7:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Turning her love of music into a career is exactly what Hannah Pederson is doing while raising her three young children. Pederson Piano Tuning and Services is now open for business and specializing in tuning and maintenance of pianos.
Pederson has grown up in Nashua and always had music in her life with music lessons for her, her sister and brothers. She began playing the organ at the Little Brown Church when she was only 16 years old and now plays at St. John Lutheran Church.
— For more on this story, see the March 14 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here