Lynch Livestock awards winners

Lynch Livestock, Inc. commemorated the company’s centennial year with a celebration in conjunction with Veteran’s Day on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 in Waucoma. Senator Joni Ernst attended the event and addressed the attendees and the 106 veterans and active service members. A special drawing for Veterans, Active Military, Reserve and National Guard members was held as well during the event that will included donations to local non-profit military groups of $20,000 and a flag to be flown over the U.S. Capital in honor of the winning person’s name. Gary Lynch, founder of Lynch Livestock, Inc., is a Vietnam Veteran and served from 1969-1970.Matt Lynch began purchasing hogs in the year of 1916 in Waucoma. He derived his market from Reeves Brokerage in Marquette and all hogs were shipped by rail to the Chicago Stockyards. In conjunction with purchasing hogs, Matt’s brother Ed purchased veal calves. During the early 1940s, Matt closed the location in Waucoma and turned over the pork purchasing to his brother, who moved the business to his farm West of Waucoma. After Matt’s death in 1957, his nephew Hugh John Lynch took over the hog purchasing, as well as traded and fed cattle.After managing the business from Ed’s farm for about a year, Hugh John decided to move the business to its current location in Waucoma. During the course of his business years, Hugh John owned two sale barns, two buying stations, owned and operated a grocery store, a locker, a restaurant and a trucking operation before his retirement. In 1975, Gary Lynch purchased the Hawkeye yards from Augie Grenaman, followed by the Waucoma yards from his father Hugh John Lynch. Many changes have occurred over the past 100 years. The Lynch Livestock, Inc. business model now includes purchasing locations in 8 states, two pork packing plants, feed mills, pork and beef production, mechanical and diesel repair shops, a trucking fleet, Lynch BBQ catering and retail products, commodity and insurance companies and a family foundation which has raised over two million dollars for charities and food banks.Gary Lynch and his family would like to thank all the customers and employees over the many years and to all the area veterans and active service members. Area winners and nonprofit choices were the following: Ken Steinlage (Waucoma): St. Lucas Legion, Chad Wurzer (St. Lucas): St. Lucas Legion, Richard Franzen (St. Lucas): St. Lucas Memorial fund, Ron Franzen (Fort Atkinson): Fort Atkinson Legion, Larry Riha (Fort Atkinson): Fort Atkinson Legion, Dave Busta (Decorah): Fort Atkinson Legion, Tyler Van Driel (Akron): Iowa Paralyzed Veterans of America, Floyd Winter (Waucoma): Iowa Paralyzed Veterans of America, Gary Panos (Waucoma): Iowa Paralyzed Veterans of America, Scott Westpfahl (Hawkeye): Hawkeye Post 312, Jeff Rhode (Hawkeye): Hawkeye Post 312, Del Kern (West Union): West Union Legion, Steve Peterson (West Union): West Union Legion, Richard Kuhn (Spillville): American Legion in Spillville, Robert Johann (Alta Vista): Alta Vista VFW, Merle Headington (Ridgeway): Decorah VFW, Mike Bigley (Elma): Elma Legion, Jorge Rivera (New Hampton): Retrieving Freedom North, Robert Klimesh (Fort Atkinson): USS YORKTOWN Foundation