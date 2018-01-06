Home / News / Maddie Poppe captures title in ABC’s ‘Idol’

Fri, 06/01/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Maddie Poppe received a boost to possible superstardom Monday night, May 21, winning the “American Idol” television singing competition.
The 20-year-old Poppe, from Clarksville, bested two other finalists in a public online, phone app and text vote that ran from the final competition night Sunday through the start of the finale broadcast Monday. More than 200,000 people had originally auditioned for the show.
