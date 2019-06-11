Main Street wants to be able to use more of their sidewalks

Main Street business owners and New Horizons-Chamber Director Jason Speltz made a pitch to the New Hampton City Council to loosen the city code that gives them very little space to display their wares outside their stores.

“My biggest concern is we need to promote New Hampton, Iowa, and bring people to our town and have our residents shop here,” Schueth Ace Hardware co-owner Jackie Perkins said at Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting, “and honestly, one way for us to be able to do that is by tastefully letting us show what we have to offer.”

But current city code allows Main Street businesses to only display items within three feet of their buildings, despite the fact that the sidewalks on the south side of Main have a width of 13 feet and the sidewalks on the north side of the street provide 14 feet space.

