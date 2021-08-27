Maker's Market set for Saturday

Two members of the New Hampton High Class of 2015 had an idea that will culminate in the first Maker’s Market, which will be held this Saturday at Mikkelson Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both Kerstin Schwickerath and Marisa Flick have home-based businesses — Schwickerath operates Born Again Boutique and Flick Essentially You — and decided to showcase their products, while inviting other vendors, at the Market.

“We were talking about how we were tired of going to vendor shows where everyone already knew about their product, like Tupperware, for example,” said Schwickerath. “We both wanted to give people the opportunity to grow their business and to create their own customer base.”

All vendors — they had 26 as of late last week — will be from the Northeast Iowa area and will be selling clothing and homemade decor, among other items. Food and drink vendors will also take part in the market.

