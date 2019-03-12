Home / News / Making beautiful music
Dr. Timothy McMillen, a professor at Simpson College where he directs the Chamber Singers and College Choir, leads students from seven schools at the annual Northeast Iowa Conference Music Festival that was held in New Hampton last week.

Making beautiful music

Tue, 12/03/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Annual NEIC festival brings together conference’s best vocalists, instrumentalists
By: 
Lydia Gessner

When kids who normally compete against each other, play together, beautiful things can happen. 

Last Monday night it was New Hampton’s turn to host the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) Honor Music Festival with over 200 students from every conference school coming together to make music. 

New Hampton High School senior Jessica Kuennen explained the event that comes to New Hampton every seven years.

For more on this story see the December 3 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here