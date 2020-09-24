Making an impression

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stepped outside the New Hampton Municipal Utility building on Friday afternoon and the smile almost said it all.

“That’s impressive,” she said. “That’s what we need more of in Iowa.”

And she was talking about more than just the utility, too.

The Republican governor visited New Hampton on Friday to get a look at both the utility and New Hampton’s Iowa BIG North program, which is housed in the former Dollar General store that will be home to New Hampton’s new telecommunications system.

She heard from New Hampton Municipal Light Plant General Manager Brian Quirk, Iowa BIG North instructor Mike Kuennen and New Hampton High School students who shared the “initiatives” they have undertaken so far this school year. And she heard from several students and instructor Krissy Anderson via Zoom as New Hampton continued its “hybrid plan” because of COVID-19.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 22 Tribune