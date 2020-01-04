Making an investment in the city

New Hampton Municipal Light Plant General Manager Brian Quirk would love to travel 117 years back in time.

He’d love to meet the folks who came together in 1903 to make sure Chickasaw County’s largest city would be able to access and benefit from this new-fangled thing called electricity.

“They were willing to invest in their community,” he said, “because they knew, unless they did it themselves, the big companies weren’t coming to New Hampton.”

