New Hampton’s new telecommunications will eventually be housed in the old Dollar General store on the city’s Main Street. Workers are currently working on remodeling the building that will also house a “business incubator.”

Making an investment in the city

Wed, 04/01/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Light Plant spending millions to update electrical system, start municipal telecommunications
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Municipal Light Plant General Manager Brian Quirk would love to travel 117 years back in time.

He’d love to meet the folks who came together in 1903 to make sure Chickasaw County’s largest city would be able to access and benefit from this new-fangled thing called electricity.

“They were willing to invest in their community,” he said, “because they knew, unless they did it themselves, the big companies weren’t coming to New Hampton.”

