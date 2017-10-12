Making a joyful noise!

They waved to the crowd — OK, to mom and dad.

They sang. They played instruments. They danced. They clapped. And some of then even applauded themselves.

Then again, all of the above is what makes concert season so special, and on Monday night, New Hampton Elementary students — be it with their voices, their recorders or the other instruments they played — did it with enough enthusiasm to light up a pretty decent sized city.

“They have energy, that I will say,” music teacher Kayla Reetz said, “but they are just so darn cute, aren’t they?”

Yes, they are.

And more “cuteness”came Sunday, when St. Joseph Community School had its Christmas program in the Parish Center.

And on Monday, New Hampton Middle School students perform -- and a week later, the high school musicians will take the stage.