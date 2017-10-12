Home / News / Making a joyful noise!

Making a joyful noise!

Sun, 12/10/2017 - 1:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton School students kick off concert season with plenty of enthusiasm
By: 
Bob Fenske

They waved to the crowd — OK, to mom and dad.

They sang. They played instruments. They danced. They clapped. And some of then even applauded themselves.

Then again, all of the above is what makes concert season so special, and on Monday night, New Hampton Elementary students — be it with their voices, their recorders or the other instruments they played — did it with enough enthusiasm to light up a pretty decent sized city.

“They have energy, that I will say,” music teacher Kayla Reetz said, “but they are just so darn cute, aren’t they?”

Yes, they are.

And more “cuteness”came Sunday, when St. Joseph Community School had its Christmas program in the Parish Center.

And on Monday, New Hampton Middle School students perform -- and a week later, the high school musicians will take the stage.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here