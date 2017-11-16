man wanted on sex abuse charges turns himself in

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a Rudd man who is facing sexual abuse charges in Chickasaw County has turned himself in.

The 55-year old man turned himself into the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

The man has been charged with first degree sexual abuse, a class A felony, third degree sexual abuse, a class C felony, and incest, a class D felony. According to the complaint, the accused man committed sexual abuse of a child (Count 2), sexual abuse causing serious injury (Count 1), and performed a sex act on a known relative (Count 3).

It is Tribune’s general policy to not release the names of minor victims of crimes, or names of victims of sexual assault. Because the victim is a relative of the defendant, the release of the defendant’s name could possibly compromise the victim’s anonymity.

The complaint states that the incidents took place at 1260 Falcon Trail in Alta Vista between May 1, 2015 and Sept. 1, 2016, and states that the man did commit sexual abuse upon one child of 12-13 years of age.

The complaint also says that the man was identified by witnesses near the scene of the crime. His acts caused personal injury, according to the complaint.

The complaint was filed on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 2 by then Chickasaw County Attorney Patrick Wegman and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Denise A. Timmins. The arrest order was issued at that time by Iowa First Judicial Court Judge Margaret L. Lingreen.

The man is described as a white male, 5-9, 160 pounds, hazel eyes, with gray or partially gray hair. He made his initial court appearance and is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond.