Manufacturer has plenty to celebrate

Wed, 01/30/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton Metal Fab touts merger, growth during senator’s visit
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

It’s not every day that a U.S. senator throws a New Hampton business a bouquet, but then again, New Hampton Metal Fab has plenty to celebrate these days.
Sixteen months after the manufacturer merged with a Mediapolis firm and a few months after purchasing an Ohio business, the company that services the needs of the
precast concrete industry in all 50 states, Canadian provinces and beyond is poised for growth.
During a tour of the company’s plant in the city’s west-side Industrial Park, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, was, in a word, impressed.
