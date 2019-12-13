Many children talk to Santa at Carnegie Saturday

“He’s making a list and checking it twice..”

Last Saturday the Big Man himself came to town to check for himself who’s been “naughty” or “nice” in New Hampton.

Santa Saturday at the Carnegie Cultural Center drew large crowds with all of the kids hoping for a chance to tell Santa their heart’s desires before December 25th rolls around. Some kids were excited, others bashful or scared, and some wanted to see some proof and pull on his beard (it was real) before telling him all their wishes.

For more on this story see the December 10 Tribune.