Marching band gears up for busy autumn at camp

Thu, 08/02/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Marching Band camp is an annual tradition for Band Director Scott Stroud and his Nashua-Plainfield High School instrumental students.
And Stroud admits it can be both scary and exciting at the same time.
“I’m always a little nervous the first day,” said Stroud but he is “excited to get the year started. The freshman seem to be a little scared at first after watching past shows but their skills will get better after a week of camp.”
