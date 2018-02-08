Marching band gears up for busy autumn at camp

Marching Band camp is an annual tradition for Band Director Scott Stroud and his Nashua-Plainfield High School instrumental students.

And Stroud admits it can be both scary and exciting at the same time.

“I’m always a little nervous the first day,” said Stroud but he is “excited to get the year started. The freshman seem to be a little scared at first after watching past shows but their skills will get better after a week of camp.”

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 2 Nashua Reporter.