Marvin resigns as police chief

Six years and 15 days will be the length of Nashua Police Chief Travis Marvin’s career with the Nashua Police Department since he now has a week before moving to his new position at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.

Marvin handed in his resignation letter to the Nashua City Council at its last meeting. The Council approved even though it was a sad and shocking event for many in attendance. He told the Council that evening he would assist in the following weeks to ensure a smooth transition after his departure.

Marvin was promoted in October 2017 to Police Chief after the former chief, Paul Becthold, accepted a job in West Union. Throughout the years, Marvin has held various positions within the department and retained additional instructor certification.

