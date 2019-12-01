Home / News / Matching fund program takes off for TRIBE

Matching fund program takes off for TRIBE

Sat, 01/12/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Fifteen businesses, organizations and families agree to match $2,000 for Steak Fry
By: 
Bob Fenske

For the members of the TRIBE Trail Committee, the last couple of months have been a reminder on why they believe New Hampton is such a great place to live.
First, the city’s two main vehicle dealerships — K&W Motors and Vern Laures Auto Center — agreed to step up and each provide $2,000 in matching donations to the TRIBE Trail Steak Fry that will be held on March 24.
Then a third business — Reicks View Farms — agreed to do the same.
And then a whole bunch of businesses and organizations said, “We’re in, too.”
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 11 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

