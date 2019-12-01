Matching fund program takes off for TRIBE

For the members of the TRIBE Trail Committee, the last couple of months have been a reminder on why they believe New Hampton is such a great place to live.

First, the city’s two main vehicle dealerships — K&W Motors and Vern Laures Auto Center — agreed to step up and each provide $2,000 in matching donations to the TRIBE Trail Steak Fry that will be held on March 24.

Then a third business — Reicks View Farms — agreed to do the same.

And then a whole bunch of businesses and organizations said, “We’re in, too.”

