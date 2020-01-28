Home / News / 'Mayor Pete' to make stop in New Hampton Wednesday

'Mayor Pete' to make stop in New Hampton Wednesday

Tue, 01/28/2020 - 12:02pm Bob Fenske
South Bend, Indiana, mayor to be at Chickasaw Event Center
By: 
Bob Fenske

The nation’s youngest presidential candidate will hold a town-hall meeting in New Hampton on Wednesday night.

Pete Buttigieg, known by his supporters as “Mayor Pete,” is scheduled to appear at the Chickasaw Event Center in New Hampton as part of his effort to reach Democrats in all 99 of Iowa’s candidates.

Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and has been consistently polling among the top-three candidates when it comes to the Iowa caucuses that will be held on Monday evening.

