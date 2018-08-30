Mayor pitches idea for city building code
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Mayor Deb Larsen discussed a possible interest in implementing a building code with the New Hampton City Council last week.
Larsen said she wanted to first gauge the interest of the council on potentially implementing a building code in order to proceed with a nuisance abatement program.
“I’ve had complaints on the apartment house on West Main,” Larsen said, noting visible dilapidation and citing safety concerns.
