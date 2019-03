Kevin Frey believes the folks who will attend this Saturday’s “Dancing with the Stars” event should count themselves as fortunate.

“Put it this way, I’m not only glad I’m the MC,” the Trinity Lutheran Church pastor said, “but the people who are attending should be really, really happy that they don’t have to watch me dance. That, trust me, would set dancing back thousands of years.”

But he’s happy to don a tuxedo and introduce the eight couples — Gina and Travis Schumacher, Sarah and Jim Updegraff, Nick and Leslie Noehl, LeRoy and Mary Lee Geerts, Steve Geerts and Lacy (Geerts) Carolan, Katie and Colin Larsen, Isabel Pool and Noah Fenske and Tim and Marsha Angell — who will compete in the event that is serving as the spring fundraiser for the MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center 3D Mammography Capital Campaign.

