McDonald’s to get a whole new look
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By:
Bob Fenske
The McDonald’s restaurant in New Hampton is getting a whole new look, thanks to a project that began this past week.
McDonald’s owner and operator Scott Soifer said in a press release that, when finished, the restaurant will have several upgrades, including a new PlayPlace, digital menu boards, remodeled interior and exterior, more ordering kiosks and new restrooms.
