McDonald’s to get a whole new look

Construction on a remodeling project has started at New Hampton’s McDonald’s store, but the restaurant remains open.

Wed, 09/11/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Bob Fenske

The McDonald’s restaurant in New Hampton is getting a whole new look, thanks to a project that began this past week.

McDonald’s owner and operator Scott Soifer said in a press release that, when finished, the restaurant will have several upgrades, including a new PlayPlace, digital menu boards, remodeled interior and exterior, more ordering kiosks and new restrooms.

