McDonald’s shows off its makeover

Maybe the best line overheard last week during the grand reopening of the New Hampton McDonald’s came from an elderly gentleman watching his grandchildren romp around the restaurant’s “Playland.”

“I have half a mind to go up there and play with them,” he said with a twinkle in his eye, “but dang it, I didn’t wear socks. … But honestly, it’s like they tore down the building and constructed a new one. It’s beautiful.”

Comments like those were music to the ears of Scott Soifer, the owner and operator of Soifer Family McDonald’s, which has restaurants in Charles City, Cedar Falls, Waverly, Independence, Oelwein, Iowa Falls, Hampton, Vinton, New Hampton and Center Point.

