Measles reported in Northeast Iowa

Thu, 04/25/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

An unvaccinated Northeast Iowan has been confirmed to be infected with measles after a visit to Israel, Iowa Department of Public Health announced last week. This is the first case of measles in Iowa since 2011.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said more than 550 people had been diagnosed with measles nationwide from Jan. 1 to April 11.
Public Health Administrator Kathy Babcock reminds Chickasaw County residents to ensure their own vaccinations are up-to-date since “there are people in Chickasaw County who are not vaccinated.”
Herd immunity is the concept that the more people are immunized, the less chance there is of coming into contact with an infected individual.
— For more on this story, see the April 23 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

