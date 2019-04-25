Measles reported in Northeast Iowa

An unvaccinated Northeast Iowan has been confirmed to be infected with measles after a visit to Israel, Iowa Department of Public Health announced last week. This is the first case of measles in Iowa since 2011.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said more than 550 people had been diagnosed with measles nationwide from Jan. 1 to April 11.

Public Health Administrator Kathy Babcock reminds Chickasaw County residents to ensure their own vaccinations are up-to-date since “there are people in Chickasaw County who are not vaccinated.”

Herd immunity is the concept that the more people are immunized, the less chance there is of coming into contact with an infected individual.

