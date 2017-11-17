Medical center changes name

There will be no changes in health care, just to the name — along with a new sign.

The Nashua Area Medical Center has changed its name to Floyd County Medical Center – Nashua, as of Nov. 1.

The clinic has been owned by the hospital in Charles City for over 30 years, and the name change comes at a time when the Floyd County Medical Center is also going through other changes, such as combining two clinics into one. The Charles City Family Health Center and Floyd County Area Family Practice Center became one big clinic.

All the clinics will now have the same identifier, like other clinics do in the area.

Dr. David Schweizer and Joanne Starr, Nurse Practitioner will still be practicing in Nashua and will be keeping their same hours. Dr. Schweizer sees patients on Monday afternoons and Thursday mornings and Starr will see patients on Wednesday mornings.

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Friday’s from 8:30 a.m. until noon. The clinic is located at 109 Woodbridge Street in Nashua. For an appointment call (641) 435-4181.

Dr. Schweizer, Starr and the rest of the staff want to reassure the public that nothing will change for the patients and they will be able to expect the same great health care they have received at the clinic for the past 30 years.