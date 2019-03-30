Meet the new owner of Farm House Winery in Fredericksburg

Think about the impact a winery can have on attracting tourists, one with a bed and breakfast no less.

Now meet Cathy Busch, who recently purchased the Farm House Winery and farmstead in Fredericksburg.

“This place creates an excellent opportunity for friends and families to create memories,” Busch said. “I hope that puts me on the map.”

Loren and Dianna Engelbrecht, the former owners of Farm House Winery in Fredericksburg, had a lot of knowledge in their heads they wanted to see carry on. Had they not sold it by the end of 2018, they were planning to close it. But they parceled off the farmland on which they grew the grapes for the wine which allowed the asking price for the winery and bed and breakfast farmstead to be lowered.

This made the price, and the workload, manageable for Busch (formerly Proctor), once a human resources company woman who now does consulting and has lived in rural Fredericksburg 3 ½ years.

Busch purchased the acreage, including the farmstead, winery and event barn, in June and has bottled up the remains of last year’s crop.

