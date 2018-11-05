Home / News / Meeting set to discuss issues facing city Welcome Center

Meeting set to discuss issues facing city Welcome Center

Fri, 05/11/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

A public hearing regarding the future of the Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center is set for Monday, Mayor Butch Betsinger announced at Monday’s City Council meeting. The Mayor and Council seek community input as they discuss issues facing the center, at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center meeting room.
The council also approved the resignation of Welcome Center Director Jen Hauser as of June 1, later in the evening.
The council approved to allow the Nashua-Plainfield High School parking lot to go from a gravel portion to all concrete.
