Meeting tries to drum up support for more responders

Sat, 03/23/2019 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
Convincing Nashua residents to become certified emergency medical responders (EMR) was the goal of a Thursday informational meeting at the Nashua Fire Station.
Getting help to the community faster and building team cohesion in Nashua were the two drivers behind the pitch from Police Chief Ben Scholl, who led the discussion with supporting comments from Fire Chief Tom Johnson.
The EMR course teaches basic medical response skills needed to stabilize someone, but fewer skills can be practiced than by those certified at the technician or EMT level.
— For more on this story, see the March 21 Nashua Reporter. 

