Memorial Day program to be closed to public

New Hampton’s Memorial Day observance will still be held in 2020, but it’s going to look a lot different than in the past.

The May 25 event will be closed to the public but simulcast on KCZE-FM 95.1 and broadcast on the New Hampton Tribune’s Facebook page.

“We just felt that the best way to do this and still adhere to social distancing guidelines was to close it,” American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 Commander Brian Quirk said. “This is a very important day for us veterans — we’re remembering our fellow soldiers, airman and sailors who made the ultimate sacrifice — but we also want them to be safe.”

For more on this story see the May 12 Tribune.