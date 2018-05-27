Home / News / Memorial Day programs set for Monday

Memorial Day programs set for Monday

Sun, 05/27/2018 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton to hold ‘reverent’ ceremony as area marks the holiday with observances
Bob Fenske

New Hampton American Legion Post No. 38’s commander wanted something “different but reverent” when it came to this year’s Memorial Day program.
Brian Quirk and his fellow Legion members found it, so on Monday, instead of having a keynote speaker at the annual observance, Legion members Don Dixon and Jack Slick will lead a flag-burning ceremony during the program that begins at 10 a.m. at the Chickasaw County Veterans Memorial.
“People ask us, ‘What do you do with the worn-out flags we give you?’ And we thought this would be a great way to show people this ceremony,” Quirk said. “It’s different but reverent. And to me, it kind of is the tone we need for Memorial Day."
