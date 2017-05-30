Memorial is dedicated in Alta Vista

This Memorial Day marked a special one for Alta Vista as the town came to together to dedicate its Veterans Memorial.

VFW Commander Jerome Boehmer said this memorial is special and was made possible because of the many donors that contributed to getting it done.

The memorial has been a year in the making with two large stones that read “We salute all who have served honorably,” and “Freedom is not free lest we forget.”

Boehmer said the Conway-Markham Funeral Home was instrumental in helping the veterans obtain the large stones and gave a nice donation to the memorial as well.

“We then had to decide what we were going to put on them for pictures,” said Boehmer.

The committee decided on no names and instead went with words big enough to be read from the street.