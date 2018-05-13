Mentoring program will remain, but name will change

The mentoring program in Chickasaw County is here to stay, says the chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters Northeast Iowa, Katie Orlando, just as soon as it can find an office.

“We’re looking for in-kind, for someone to donate the space,” Orlando said.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters is really good at directing most of our dollars to programming,” Orlando said, noting 92 cents on the dollar went to mentoring in fiscal 2017. “The dollars that we raise stay in the community, so Chickasaw (County) dollars will stay for Chickasaw (County) mentoring. We will have a staff member designated to serve Chickasaw County.

“Star Mentoring is doing this now because they wanted more and we can help them,” she said. “We’re doing it because we get so many requests for support in Chickasaw County.”

