Mercy birthing center honored with award

Mercy - New Hampton's Birth Center was honored with a Spirit of Service award for scoring excellent on patient satisfaction surveys. The Spirit of Service Award is an award given throughout the Trinity Network and is awarded to departments or units which receive exceptional patient satisfaction results based on patient satisfaction results.

Surveys are mailed to all patients and greater than 75 percent of the responses "would recommend" Mercy Family Health and Birth Center-New Hampton to their family and friends.

Their percentile rank from July - December 2016 was 94.1, which means they scored better than 94.1 percent of all 1,488 hospitals nationwide who use Press Ganey as a survey vendor.

Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton OB Charge Nurse Brenda Joens said all patients of the birth center are sent a survey to submit feedback.

The surveys asks for feedback on the patient's interaction with the nurses and the providers, the overall hospital experience and the hospital environment. Specific questions are asked regarding the patient's meals, rooms, admission and discharge processes, staff members, tests and treatments and how families and visitors are treated.

Mercy Family Health and Birth Center-New Hampton has delivered 55 babies in fiscal year 2017 and numbers continue to grow.

“The birth center provides in-patient and outpatient services and have private labor and delivery rooms,” said Joens. “This means that upon admission, the patients remain in one room for the duration of their stay.”

Mercy has two certified breastfeeding counselors amongst our staff. The department is currently striving to meet the Baby Friendly criteria.

“We offer Childbirth Education classes to expectant parents on a quarterly basis and have a breastfeeding support group that meets at 6:30 on the first Thursday of the month,” said Joens. “Additional peer support have be received by joining the Mercy Mother's to Mother Facebook group.”

For the complete story see the 6/2/2017 New Hampton Tribune.