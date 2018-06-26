Mercy making progress on its $6 million project

Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton Director of Public Relations Jenny Monteith couldn’t help but laugh when asked about the changes being made to the hospital’s patient rooms.

“Going from two-bed to one-bed rooms is a lot more than just taking out one of the beds,” she said last week as she gave a tour through areas of the facility that is undergoing a $6 million renovation project. “In all seriousness, it’s going very well, and I think our patients are really going to appreciate the work when it’s done.”

And to put it simply, the project is progressing quite nicely these days.

— For more on this story, see the June 26 New Hampton Tribune.