Mercy project moves ahead, but patience is still needed

Tue, 08/21/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton’s renovation project took another big step last week as part of the hospital’s new Emergency Department opened, but more changes are on the way.
For the next two weeks, all those coming into the hospital, even visitors, will need to stop at the registration area to be escorted to where they’re going.
That’s because work will be done on the area around the old nurse’s station, which essentially will make getting to one end of the hospital to the other a challenge.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 21 New Hampton Tribune.

