Mercy ready to celebrate first century

Months of planning have gone into this weekend’s celebration at Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton.

Now, hospital officials are hoping Mother Nature will cooperate as they celebrate the 100th anniversary of the hospital’s founding.

And while the forecast isn’t perfect for Saturday’s community-wide celebration, it’s much better than it was earlier in the week when forecasters were calling for a 70 percent chance of rain.

As of Thursday, there was just a 20 percent of showers and storms during the day Saturday and a 30 percent chance Saturday night.

“We’re going do as much as possible outside,” said Jennifer Monteith, the hospital’s marketing and public relations coordinator.

