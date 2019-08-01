Mercy touts $1 million in community benefits

Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton provides more than $1 million in community benefits contributions each year, according to figures compiled by the Iowa Hospital Association.

The association reported that Mercy contributions totaled $1,055,847 in fiscal 2017, and the hospital’s development and public relations coordinator, Jenny Monteith, said that figure has remained consistent for several years.

“I think it shows that we are following our mission as a non-profit hospital,” she said. “We’re going to provide the care people need, and it’s going to be quality care, too. And that goes for those who can’t always afford that care.”

