Home / News / Mercy touts $1 million in community benefits

Mercy touts $1 million in community benefits

Tue, 01/08/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton provides more than $1 million in community benefits contributions each year, according to figures compiled by the Iowa Hospital Association.
The association reported that Mercy contributions totaled $1,055,847 in fiscal 2017, and the hospital’s development and public relations coordinator, Jenny Monteith, said that figure has remained consistent for several years.
“I think it shows that we are following our mission as a non-profit hospital,” she said. “We’re going to provide the care people need, and it’s going to be quality care, too. And that goes for those who can’t always afford that care.”
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 8 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here