Home / News / Mercy will offer sensory class for young children

Mercy will offer sensory class for young children

Mon, 05/29/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Brittany Stange

This summer parents and children are invited to attend a sensory motor play group with Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton Athletic Trainer and Wellness Coordinator Maggie Peterson.
“I have previous clinical experience developing sensory skills and saw there was an additional need for group interactions in our community,” said Peterson.
The group will be on Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 8 through July 13 at Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton Health Education Center. Cost is just $15 for six total sessions. This group is open to children ages 3 to 6-years-old with a parent or guardian.

For the complete story see the 5/26/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

