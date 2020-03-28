MercyOne to begin drive-up COVID-19 testing Monday

MercyOne New Hampton will begin offering drive-up testing for the Coronavirus COVID-19 on Monday, but both hospital and clinic officials are stressing that the testing can be by appointment only.

In a press release issued Saturday, MercyOne officials said a patient should wait to call for a testing appointment until they have had symptoms of COVID-19 for four days as the test may not be accurate until day four of the illness.

"Due to a limited number of test kits available, we are only testing people who meet specific criteria. Phone screens and appointments are required prior to coming to the mobile testing site," said Jessica Flanscha, BSN, manager of MercyOne New Hampton Family Medicine. "We are implementing a mobile testing location to keep possible positive cases away from other sick people. If you’re having mild symptoms, please self-isolate and recover at home regardless if it’s for a cold, flu or COVID-19. Data shows around 80 percent of cases are considered mild."

MercyOne New Hampton advises against going to the Emergency Department if you have mild symptoms of illness. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call the MercyOne New Hampton Family Medicine at 641-394-2151 and ask to speak to the triage nurse regarding COVID-19 testing.

The nurse will instruct you on the best next steps for your care and whether you qualify for testing, based on your symptoms. If you are emergently ill, you should call 911 or call MercyOne New Hampton Emergency Department prior to your arrival at 641-394-4121.

All patients need to call MercyOne New Hampton Family Medicine at 641-394-2151 to verify they meet the criteria for testing and to schedule a testing appointment. The public is urged to stay away from the testing site that will be located on Maple Avenue between Court and Hale streets for patient and staff safety.

In its press release, MercyOne asked residents to “please allow the medical professionals to perform their jobs without the presence of unnecessary traffic or pedestrians.”