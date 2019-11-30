Home / News / MercyOne decides to ‘pause’ labor, delivery services next summer
MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center announced last week that the hospital will “pause” its labor and delivery services, beginning July 1, 2020.

Sat, 11/30/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Hospital CEO says forums will be held in the near future to get input on how MercyOne can ‘respond to the community’s needs’
Bob Fenske

Mercy One New Hampton Medical Center will “pause” the hospital’s obstetric services, effective July 1, 2020, and Chickasaw County’s only hospital is not alone when it comes to dealing with OB issues.

MercyOne administrators made the announcement with a press release that was sent out to local media on Friday, the same day many patients received word that two MercyOne doctors — John and Shea Epperly — will be leaving Mason City after their contract expires in June.

