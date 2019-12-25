MercyOne faces OB quandary

It wasn’t that hard to sense a little ire in the air as MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center CEO and President Aaron Flugum took “the stage” last Monday to lead a discussion about the hospital decision to pause labor and delivery services next summer.

“I could feel it,” Flugum said, “but I also appreciated the passion and honesty people brought to the meetings. I think, for the most part, they have a much better understanding on why we have to do this.”

MercyOne announced last month that it would pause services, beginning July 1, 2020, for a variety of reasons — including the facts that Drs. John and Shea Epperly will relocate to Colorado Springs next year and the decision by the remaining doctors to no longer provide OB services, effective July 1.

