MercyOne increases visitor restrictions

MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and local public health organizations, is increasing visitor restrictions.

For the immediate future, no visitors will be allowed in our facilities.

Some visitor exceptions will be made for extenuating circumstances, including:

• Children admitted to the hospital

• Maternity unites

• Patients receiving end-of-life care

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be:

• 18 years of age or older

• Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives

• Healthy with no symptoms of illness, including respiratory or fever

As a reminder, we encourage the community to follow the best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of all viruses:

• Staying home if you are sick

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

• Covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze

• Thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Disinfecting surfaces and objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

If you have general questions on COVID-19, please dial 2-1-1. If you begin to experience symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, call your primary care provider before coming in. Learn more at MercyOne.org.