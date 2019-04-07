MercyOne to offer ACL prevention class

Maggie Peterson knows that there will always be injuries in the games our kids play, but she also believes that some injuries are preventable.

It’s why the MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center athletic trainer is offering a unique four-week course titled ACL Injury Prevention Clinic that will begin next Tuesday, July 9, and run until Aug. 1.

“I’m not going to say we’re going to prevent every ACL tear,” Peterson said, “but my main goal is to prevent as many injuries as we can. And we’re going to go through some ways that will help strengthen the knee.”

