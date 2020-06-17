Home / News / MercyOne opens front entrance

MercyOne opens front entrance

Wed, 06/17/2020 - 5:00am Bob Fenske
Hospital will remain closed to visitors
By: 
Bob Fenske

MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center has reopened its front door, but the hospital will continue to have strict visitor restrictions in place.

In fact, save for the fact that MercyOne’s front door will now be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, not much is changing at either the hospital or the clinic. Temperature screenings are still the rule, as are facemasks. And the MercyOne complex will continue to have extra cleaning measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the reasons we shut that entrance,” said Jennifer Monteith, the hospital’s manager of development and public relations, “is that when we weren’t doing same-day surgeries or outpatient tests, we didn’t have that flow of people yet if we had kept it open, we would have had to staff it. We would have had to have that extra screener.”

