MercyOne to 'pause' OB services, beginning July 1

After careful review and input from physicians regarding their future practice goals and objectives, MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center announced plans today to pause the hospital’s obstetric (OB) services, effective July 1, 2020.

OB care and services will continue over the next seven months, but during this time hospital leaders will also be engaging various community partners to discuss the possible changes.

MercyOne's current physicians have opted to no longer provide OB services as a part of their practice, which was the main trigger point for this decision.

“We need to evaluate the health care needs of the community, as the demand for these services has been steadily decreasing and fewer babies are being born in New Hampton,” said Donna Kubesh, chair of the MercyOne New Hampton Board of Directors. “The hospital delivers only 30 percent of the babies born to Chickasaw County women, which is only averaging 50 to 60 births a year and not sustainable.”

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 26 Tribune