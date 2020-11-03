MercyOne restricts visitors because of influenza, postpones events as coronavirus precaution

Concerns over both influenza and coronavirus are going to limit the number of people who can visit and take part in events at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

Hospital officials initiated what hospital officials call “Level 2 Visitor Restrictions” due to the number of cases of influenza the hospital and its adjoining clinic have seen recently, and on Wednesday, MercyOne decided system wide that it would cancel all “external events” that bring more than 20 people to a hospital or elsewhere in the community through at least April 15. There have been no coronavirus cases reported in Northeast Iowa.

MercyOne New Hampton Marking and Public Relations Director Jennifer Monteith said the hospital will reschedule both a going-away reception for Drs. John and Shea Epperly that was scheduled for March 24 and a Friends of MercyOne Auxiliary Jewelry sale that was set for early April.

The hospital will go ahead with its annual Easter cookie sale because it’s a pre-order type of event, although those who order the cookies will pick them up at the New Hampton Community Center.

As far as the influenza visitor restrictions, the hospital will follow the following guidelines until further notice:

• Visitors with respiratory or influenza like symptoms are restricted.

• OB visitation restricted to parents and grandparents.

• Pediatric visitor restriction limited to parents and grandparents

• Patients in isolation are limited to significant other and parents plus two visitors.

• Visitors 18 years of age and younger are restricted from entering the hospital unless there are extenuating circumstances.

The hospital realizes that there may be circumstances that deserve special consideration. In those cases, families should call the nurse in charge on the unit they wish to visit prior to arriving at the hospital. However, if influenza rates increase, the hospital could initiate stricter visitor guidelines.