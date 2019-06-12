MercyOne will gain access to specialists

MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center will soon unveil a new program that the hospital’s CEO says will enhance emergency services for its patients.

Beginning Dec. 22, MercyOne will offer eCARE Emergency Service, which gives the hospital access to specialists 24/7 and is funded by a grant from The Leonia M. and Harry B. Hemsley Charitable Trust Rural Health Program.

“eCARE Emegerency gives us the ability to extend and enhance the level of health care in our community,” MercyOne CEO and President Aaron Flugum said in a press release. “It gives us access to the same type of specialists available in Mason City or Waterloo, enabling us to deliver better care right here in our community and keep patients here whenever possible.”

